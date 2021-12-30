Shahid Kapoor Reveals That His Kids Misha And Zain Do Not Know About His Professional Achievements

That Shahid Kapoor is a doting father to his kids Misha (5) and Zain (3) is known to all. In a recent media interaction, the actor revealed that his kids are still unaware of his acting profession and achievements. However, Shahid said that he prefers to keep it like that and that his children tend to celebrate whenever his wife Mira Rajput tells them that their father has completed 'something important.'

Shahid Kapoor revealed to Zoom stating, "My kids still don't know what I do most of the time, I like it like that. Mira will be like, 'Dad finished something really important,' and (imitates them clapping) they celebrate. That's that." Apart from this, the Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar actor also recalled this one time when he won a big award but did not have anyone to celebrate the occasion with.

Shahid Kapoor Reveals Why He Never Gets Bothered By Nepotism Debate Despite Being A Star Kid

The actor added, "I remember there was this one time I won a really big award, and at that time, it really mattered to me. And it felt like I had nobody to share it with. I was alone, some people in my family were travelling, this was before I was married. So I was just riding in my car and I was like, 'Yeh Main Kiske Saath Share Karoon (Who do I share this with)?' That day, it really dawned upon me. We run around, wanting to have personal achievements, but they mean nothing if you have nobody to share them with."

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey Postponed Again Due To Rise In COVID-19 Cases

Shahid Kapoor also revealed how his mother Neelima Azim, his brother and actor Ishaan Khatter and his wife Mira Rajput are the people who always cheer for him now. Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming movie Jersey which is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. However, due to the onset of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country, the release date of the film has been postponed. It was initially supposed to release on December 31. Shahid also shared an official statement about the same wherein he wrote, "In view of the current circumstances and new Covid guidelines, we as a team feel it is prudent to postpone the release of Jersey. We will see you with our film as soon as we can in 2022. Wishing everyone a happy and healthy New Year."