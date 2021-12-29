shahid-kapoor-reveals-why-he-never-gets-bothered-by-nepotism-debate-despite-being-a-star-kid

In his recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, Shahid Kapoor opened up about the ongoing nepotism debate, owing to which many star kids get targeted by trolls, and said that he feels audience don't put him in the same bracket, because he did not get a grand launch like others.

He told Bollywood Bubble, "We never really had the opportunities that you're saying. People think about it like that, I think people can sense it, I mean we didn't get a launch like that."

Shahid had made his Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk in 2003, and had become overnight sensation because of his chocolate boy role in the film.

In the same interview, Shahid opened up about the journey of his mom Neelima Azeem and said that she is a very humble person.

"She was actually on the stamp of India at the age of 16 as a classical Kathak dancer who was travelling internationally. She was very young when I was born. She was only 21 when I was born. And I used to travel a lot with her as a kid. I have seen her in her prime, even though she has not done mainstream Hindi films, she was very popular. She started a show called Phir Wahi Talash and there she played a character named Shehnaaz and she was tremendously loved," said Shahid.

Shahid also spoke about his actor-father Pankaj Kapoor and said that he rose above the limited opportunities and carved a niche for himself with his hard work. The Padmaavat actor further said that he feels very fortunate to have extremely talented parents who were exceptional at a very early age.

Speaking about himself, Shahid said, "I don't think I was exceptional at an early age, I think I'm getting to my best now."

With respect to work, Shahid will next be seen in Jersey.