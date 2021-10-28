Shahid Kapoor's Latest Pictures With Wife Mira Rajput Screams Couple Goals

Shahid Kapoor had a fun-filled vacation with his wife Mira Rajput and kids Misha and Zain in the Maldives. Shahid and Mira went on a photo and video sharing spree from the exotic location and recently the actor shared some beautiful pictures with his wife. The couple can be seen sporting their natural glow in the pictures and look the happiest in each other's company.

Talking about the same, the pictures have Shahid Kapoor sharing a close-up selfie with his wife Mira Rajput standing behind him. The Kabir Singh actor can be seen donning a white Ganji while Mira can be seen sporting a grey printed tee. In the second picture, while Shahid flashes his lovely smile, his wife can be seen giving out a goofy expression while clutching a light pink scrunchie.

Shahid Kapoor captioned the picture stating, "Morning" along with a red and pink intertwined emoji. The Jab We Met actor's brother and actor Ishaan Khatter reacted to the same by commenting, "Cayuties." While Shahid's co-star from his debut web series, Raashi Khanna also commented on the post stating, "Aww" along with a red heart emoji. Take a look at the same.

Earlier Shahid Kapoor had shared a breath-taking picture from his Maldives vacation on his social media account. The Vaah! Life Ho To Aisi actor could be seen posing on a small island like place right in the middle of the sea. The actor presumably also had his kids in the picture. He captioned the same stating, "THIS is a holiday. Nothing but those you love around. And nature. No phone no nothing. And you finally remember what really matters. You need nothing to be happy. Literally, NOTHING is what you need, to be happy." Take a look at the picture that has been clicked by his wife Mira Rajput.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in the film Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur. He will be seen in his first web series that will be helmed by Raj & DK. The actor will also be seen in the movie Bull wherein he will be playing a paratrooper.