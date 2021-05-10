Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Shares A Picture Of His Shoes And Socks, Has A Hilarious Question For Fans

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput are one of the most endearing couples in tinsel town. However, there are times when they do not miss an opportunity to pull each other's legs on social media. Recently Mira shared a glimpse of her husband's not so tidy behaviour at his home.

Talking about the same, Mira took to her Instagram story to share a picture of Shahid's shoes and socks lying in a messy manner on the floor. She captioned the same stating, "Are All Men Like This." This surely came across as a hilarious dig on the Kabir Singh actor by his wife. Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, Shahid recently completed 18 years in the Bollywood film industry. For the unversed, the actor had made his debut in the industry with the Ken Ghosh directorial Ishq Vishk opposite Amrita Rao in the year 2003. The Jab We Met actor rung in the occasion by sharing a beautiful picture of himself lying down on the grass. He captioned the same stating, "Thank you all for all the wishes. It's always special to turn 18. Keep it real. Be the change. Find every possible moment to be grateful. Make it count you all. Tomorrow is today." His mother and actor Neelima Azim also showered some love to him on the post. Take a look at the Haider actor's post.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor Expresses Gratitude To Fans On Completing 18 Years In Bollywood; Says 'It's Always Special'

Talking about Mira Rajput, she had recently shared a hard-hitting video on her Instagram story wherein she had urged fans to try their best to share information and contact details regarding the COVID-19 resources. Mira had stated that this effort of people sharing the contact details from their homes on their social media can help many people who are in a vulnerable situation. She further said that staying at home is the need of the hour for every individual but one can help the needy even while staying at their homes. She has been actively sharing some requirements for the COVID-19 resources on her social media handle.

Also Read: Mira Rajput Urges Fans To Help Those In Need For COVID-19 Resources

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will soon be seen in the film Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur. The film is the Hindi remake of the Nani starrer Telugu movie of the same name. He will also be seen in a web series alongside Raashi Khanna that will be helmed by Raj-DK.