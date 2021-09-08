Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Shares A Glimpse Of Her 27th Birthday Celebrations

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput celebrated her 27th birthday on September 7. She has now taken to her social media handle to share a glimpse of the same. Mira's birthday celebration will be every nature lovers' delight as she spent her special day amidst lush greenery.

Talking about the same, Mira Rajput shared some beautiful pictures on her social media account of what looked like a lovely picnic amidst nature. She shared a stunning picture of herself wherein she can be seen donning full-sleeved cream-coloured attire that she has paired up with a shawl of the same colour and jeans. Mira has further paired up the look with dangler earrings.

Furthermore, Mira Rajput shared pictures of some beautiful flowers and her picturesque surroundings. Lastly, she shared a picture of a picnic basket. Mira captioned the same using red hearts and a red balloon emoji. Take a look at her post.

Shahid Kapoor had a mushy birthday wish for his wife on the special occasion. The Kabir Singh actor shared some delightful pictures with Mira presumably from their picnic outing. In one of the pictures, Shahid can be seen giving Mira a warm hug while in the next picture, she can be seen embracing her husband lovingly.

Shahid captioned the same stating, "Not just to share your joys but to share your sorrows too. Not just for every day, we smile in each other's arms but on the days we cry in each other's arms. You are the centre of my world. And I wouldn't want it any other way. Happy happy birthday." Take a look at his post.

The post had Mira Rajput react stating, "Husband of dreams. I Love You.' While Shahid Kapoor's brother and actor Ishaan Khatter also left an adorable comment saying, "Precious HBD 'Gaaaallll' @mira.kapoor & Thu Thu to u 2." War actor Hrithik Roshan also wished Mira on Shahid's post.

Mira Rajput recently also gave a glimpse of the birthday celebrations of her children Misha and Zain. The loving mommy shared the colourful themed birthday bash for her daughter Misha. While she shared a cute video of herself making a toy construction truck for her son Zain.