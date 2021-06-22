Shahid Kapoor Dedicates A Romantic Post To Wife Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are inevitably one of the cutest couples in tinsel town. Even when apart, their social media PDA is enough to melt the hearts of their fans. Recently Mira shared a glimpse of a romantic post that Shahid dedicated to her and shared it with her on her Instagram DM.

Talking about the same, the Jab We Met actor dedicated two romantic tracks for his wife. One of them was the song 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' from the movie Blackmail that is still considered to be one of the most evergreen love songs in Bollywood. The other track on the post was the popular Adnan Sami song 'Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Main'.

Shahid Kapoor Surprises Wife Mira Rajput With A Flower Bouquet, Latter Says 'That's How You Melt My Heart'

Mira Rajput captioned the same stating "DMs from the husband." She also added a kiss emoji while sharing the post. Take a look at the same.

This is not the first time that Shahid Kapoor showcased a delightful gesture for his wife. Earlier, Mira had taken to her social media handle to share a picture of a flower bouquet that was sent to her by her doting husband. She captioned the same stating, "That's how you melt my heart. @shahidkapoor I love you." Take a look at the post.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor celebrated two years of his blockbuster movie Kabir Singh yesterday (June 21). The actor went live on his social media handle to thank his fans for making the movie a huge success. He expressed his gratitude to his fans for making his most flawed and broken character his most successful character.

Shahid Kapoor On Making His OTT Debut: I Am Nervous If People Will Like Me

The actor had added that it was not easy essaying the role of Kabir that required him to be an alcoholic and a person who is into substance abuse. Shahid said that he had to come home to his kids while shooting for the movie that made it challenging. The Ishq Vishq actor added that he had to get into the head of an extremely emotional, possessive, aggressive and violent guy.

Apart from this, Shahid Kapoor also revealed that his wife Mira Rajput was the main driving force who motivated him to take up the role. He added that his wife also went on to love the movie. Shahid being the ever-loving husband said that he could not have imagined doing this movie or any other thing in his life without the love and support of his wife.