Shahid Kapoor Shares Abidin Dino Painting To Show Real Meaning Of Happiness

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor recently took to his social media handle to share a heartfelt post wherein he stated the real meaning of happiness. The actor shared a beautiful painting by a Turkish artist and painter named Abidin Dino to explain the same. He also mentioned in the caption the context behind the painting.

The Jab We Met actor shared the painting that showed a family sleeping in a dilapidated condition in a bed but still, all the family members have a smile on their faces. The actor captioned the same stating, "PICTURE OF HAPPINESS: NAZIM HIKMAT, The great Turkish poet - once asked his friend Abidin Dino(Turkish artist and well-known painter), to draw a picture of HAPPINESS. He drew a picture of a whole family - cramped up on a broken bed, under a leaky roof in a shabby room, but still with a smile on each member's face. Happiness is not the absence of sufferings but acceptance of sufferings."

Shahid's Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur commented on the post stating, "Beautiful." While the actor's brother Ishaan Khatter commented stating, "as long as you're together" with a red heart emoji. Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, Shahid completed 18 years in the Bollywood film industry. The actor had made his debut in the industry with the Ken Ghosh directorial Ishq Vishk opposite Amrita Rao in the year 2003. The Chup Chup Ke actor rung in the occasion by sharing a lovely picture of himself lying down on the grass. He captioned the same stating, "Thank you all for all the wishes. It's always special to turn 18. Keep it real. Be the change. Find every possible moment to be grateful. Make it count you all. Tomorrow is today." His mother and actor Neelima Azim dropped in some love to him on the post. Take a look at the 36 China Town actor's post.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in the much-awaited sports drama Jersey. The actor will be seen alongside Mrunal Thakur in the same. He will be making his debut in the digital sphere with a web series helmed by Raj and DK. He will star in the same alongside Raashi Khanna.