Shahid Kapoor Shares Lovely Post For Brother Ishaan Khatter, Latter Has A Hilarious Reaction To It

That actors Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are the coolest sibling duo in the industry, is known to all. The brothers are known to share a close bond and often share some lovely pictures with each other on their social media handles. Recently Shahid had taken to his social media account to share a delightful post with Ishaan.

The Kabir Singh actor can be seen posing with his brother as they twin in grey. Shahid and Ishaan also give out some goofy expressions in one of the pictures. Shahid also went on to give a Karan Arjun twist to the post as he captioned it using the title track of the movie that is, "Ye bhandhan tooooooo." Take a look at the same.

However, it was Ishaan Khatter's reaction to his elder brother's post that may leave you in splits. Ishaan misread Shahid's caption for the post wherein he read "Bhandan" as "Bandar". The Suitable Boy actor then commented on the post stating, "Kaun Bandar" using a monkey and a surprised emoji. Many fans replied under Ishaan's comment using laughter emojis and clarified to him about his mistake in reading the caption.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter in an earlier interview with IANS in July last year had revealed how he has no qualms about being recognized as Shahid Kapoor's brother in the industry. The actor had said that he has got to learn a lot from Shahid and that he considers himself lucky that he has someone from the industry with whom he can share his experiences and look for guidance. The Khaali Peeli actor had said, "I do not feel irked by the fact that I am often recognised as his brother. I came into the public eye at the young age of 15 and have been associated with him since then. That image has lived longer than the independent actor that I am now."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will soon be seen in the movie Jersey that is the Hindi remake of the Telugu movie of the same name. He will also be seen in a web series that has been helmed by Raj & DK. On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter will be seen in the movie Phone Booth alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.