Shahid Kapoor Shares Pic Of The View From His New Home, Mira Rajput Makes An Appearance

Shahid Kapoor has been on a photo-sharing spree on his social media handle for the last few days, much to the happiness of his fans. Now, the actor has shared a stunning post wherein he shares a glimpse of the view from his new home. Not only that but his wife Mira Rajput also makes an appearance on the post.

Talking about the same, the Jab We Met actor shared a beautiful picture of Mira Rajput looking at the camera and flaunting her million-dollar smile as she stands by the window. She can be seen sporting a white Ganji top and blue jeans. Shahid captioned the same stating, "Wake Up @mira.kapoor." Mira was quick to share the post on her social media account wherein she captioned it stating, "Ways to say Good Morning."

However, apart from that one can see the lovely sight of the Bandra-Worli sea link from the Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi actor's new home. Apart from that, the actor also shared a sun-kissed picture of himself on his Instagram story Take a look at the picture that was shared by Shahid.

Apart from this, Shahid Kapoor also shared a delightful video as he can be seen enjoying the view and the fresh air from his sea-facing home. The Kabir Singh actor had shared a video wherein he can be seen staring intensely at the camera. The popular Arijit Singh track 'Hawayein' from the movie Jab Harry Met Sejal can be seen playing in the background. Take a look at the same.

Earlier, his brother and actor Ishaan Khatter had also shared a sun-kissed selfie with him on his Instagram story. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in the movie Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The movie is a Hindi remake of the Telugu movie of the same name.

Apart from this, Shahid Kapoor will soon be making his debut in the OTT sphere with a series that will be helmed by Raj & DK. The show will also be starring Raashi Khanna. The actor has reportedly been offered a Sujoy Ghosh directorial thriller flick too.