Shahid Kapoor To Collaborate With Director Sujoy Ghosh For His Next Project?

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is all set to entice his fans with the sports drama Jersey. Much to the happiness of his fans, there might be another exciting development surrounding the actor's next project. Shahid may soon collaborate with director Sujoy Ghosh for his next project.

Sujoy who is known for his successful thriller films like Kahaani and Badla has been keen to work with Shahid for quite some time now. A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla about the same. The source stated that Shahid has been in talks with the director for quite some time now and things seem to have fallen in place now about their project.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor Shares Abidin Dino Painting To Show Real Meaning Of Happiness

The Kabir Singh actor has liked the script presented by Sujoy and if he gives a green signal to the same, the shooting may soon begin this year. Given that Sujoy is known for exploring the thriller genre, the project might be of a similar subject. However, the makers have kept all such details including the producers of the movie under wraps.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Shares A Picture Of His Shoes And Socks, Has A Hilarious Question For Fans

The source added that the Ishq Vishk actor has been offered several projects lately but he is being cautious about giving his nod to them. Shahid is keen to explore commercial films but also does not want to associate himself with something with a run-of-the-mill concept. Shahid will also soon begin working on director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Karna that will be bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala.

The source went on to say that after giving the green signal, Shahid's shooting schedule for the Sujoy Ghosh directorial movie will depend on the COVID-19 situation in the country. However, die-hard fans of the Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! actor can rest assured that this film might be the next big project of Shahid after Jersey. The source also said that Shahid Kapoor has also gone on to reject two projects of Karan Johar.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will also be seen in Raj and DK's web series for Amazon Prime Video. He will be seen alongside actor Raashi Khanna in the same. The actor has also been offered to essay the role of legendary warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a movie bankrolled by Ashwin Varde.