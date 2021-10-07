Shahid Kapoor To Start Shooting For The Nuit Blanche Hindi Remake From This Month, Helmed By Ali Abbas Zafar

It was earlier reported that actor Shahid Kapoor will be collaborating with director Ali Abbas Zafar for the Hindi remake of the 2011 French movie Nuit Blanche. Now the latest development regarding the same will definitely make his fans excited. The actor will start shooting for the film this month.

According to a news report in Mid-Day, Shahid Kapoor will begin the same by shooting an intense action sequence. The report further stated that the crew of the film are on a hunt for body doubles and junior artists for the same. A source close to the project was quoted by the publication to reveal, "Shahid will begin his readings and prep next week before he reports to the set. Meanwhile, Ali is keeping the groundwork ready. The first schedule will be swift, shot across suburban Mumbai, particularly Goregaon."

This will be the first time that Shahid Kapoor will be collaborating with Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar. Talking about Nuit Blanche, it was helmed by Frédéric Jardin and starred Tomer Sisley, Serge Riaboukine and Julien Boisselier in the lead roles. The film was also remade in Tamil as Thoonga Vanam with Kamal Haasan and Madhu Shalini. Apart from this, the French movie also had a Telugu remake Cheekati Rajyam.

Shahid Kapoor will reportedly be playing a cop in the movie. Earlier Bollywood Hungama had quoted a source to reveal, "Ali got the rights to remake Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Nights in English), a film that stars Tomer Sisley as the lead. The 2011 action thriller revolved around the life of a cop whose connection with the underworld comes out in the open when they try to steal drugs from a powerful drug lord, leaving his child's life in danger. How he saves his child forms the rest of the story. Here, mostly, Shahid will play the cop who tries to save his daughter who gets kidnapped following his tryst with a gangster or drug lord. The film has been altered a bit keeping the Indian mindset in place."

Shahid Kapoor recently wrapped up his debut OTT project helmed by Raj & DK. The series will also star Raashi Khanna. The actor will also be seen in Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur.