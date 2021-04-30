Shahid Kapoor To Turn Producer With A Series Based On Amish Tripathi's Novel?

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor may soon don the producer's hat for the first time. The actor might bankroll a series based on author Amish Tripathi's novel. Amish's novels namely the Meluha and Ram Chandra trilogies were in the news to be soon adapted into a series or a movie.

According to a news report in Bollywood Hungama, Shahid Kapoor may have received a whopping remuneration of Rs 70 crore to produce as well as star in a series based on Tripathi's novel. However, there has been no confirmation surrounding the project. However, looks like this might be the Jab We Met actor's first ambitious stint as a producer and the actor had also been keen to explore production for quite some time now.

Amish Tripathi's novels are penned in a gripping and extravagant manner so the makers might inculcate the same grandeur and lavishness in the adapted series of the same. Apart from that Shahid has also wrapped up the shooting of his film Jersey. The movie is a Hindi remake of the Telugu movie of the same name. It is helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and also stars Mrunal Thakur.

Shahid was reportedly also approached by the makers of a film that will be helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and will be based on the character Karna from the Indian epic Mahabharat. The actor had been shooting for a series created by Raj and DK. The series will also be starring South sensation Vijay Sethupathi. The Udta Punjab actor might have been also approached for the Hindi remake of the Suriya starter Soorarai Pottru.

The actor will also be collaborating with director Shashank Khaitan for the film Yoddha. The movie is touted to be an action flick. Shashank had recently rubbished the rumours of Shahid walking out of the movie due to creative differences. The filmmaker had revealed to Mid-Day about the same stating, "Shahid and I are still working out [the details], and hoping we can collaborate soon. The truth is that the film has to be shot in multiple countries. [Considering] the times we are living in, I don't even know if we can travel to Borivali for a shoot. So, we weren't sure if we could pull it off during the pandemic."