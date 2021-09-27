Shahid Kapoor Wants To Work With Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Earlier today, Shahid Kapoor conducted 'Ask me anything' session on Twitter and interacted with his fans after a long time. When a netizen asked Shahid if he could say few words about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance in The Family Man 2, he replied, "Totally loved her on the show. Would love to work with her some time."

When another netizen asked him about what's tougher to handle- children or wife, he said, "Lagta hai apki shaadi nahi hui ab tak (It seems you have not been married yet.)"

A netizen also quizzed about Hrithik Roshan and asked Shahid to say one word about the War actor, to which he replied, "5 4 3 2 1 bang bang. I just love him on screen."

During the same 'Ask me anything' session, Shahid also expressed his joy about reopening of theatres in Maharashtra and said that he is looking forward to the release of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

With respect to work, Shahid will next be seen in Jersey. Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is remake of his 2019 Telugu film of the same title.

When asked about actor Nani, Shahid replied, "I think @NameisNani did an amazing job in jersey. He made me cry. So I would say he inspired me to do this film."

He also praised his Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur and tweeted, "Yes she is is lovely. We had a great time. She is extremely talented. And loads of fun."

On a related note, Jersey also casts Shahid's dad Pankaj Kapur in prominent role.