Shakti Kapoor Calls Daughter Shraddha Kapoor 'God's Gift' To Him; Says She Has A Heart Of Gold

Shraddha Kapoor is a daddy's girl! The Aashiqui actress often has sweet things to say about her 'bapu' Shakti Kapoor in her interviews. On the other hand, the senior actor too, never fails to express his love for his darling daughter.

In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, the Coolie No.1 actor was all praise for Shraddha and said that he feels elated when people appreciate her performances.

Shakti was quoted as saying, "As a person, no one can be better than her. In fact, she has qualities that I don't have (laughs). She has a heart of gold. She is generous and an animal lover. I am so happy that even today when she is so successful, she listens to me, consults me on all major decisions in life. She has given me that respect. I have no complaints in life. I am blessed. She is God's gift to me, an angel, a golden child."

He continued, "I remember, in school, she would perform on stage and I felt she could become an actor but as she was an intelligent student, she went to study in the US. I never thought she would be an actor. But achanak, when I returned from shoot one fine day, I heard she had signed Teen Patti (2010)."

Shakti further revealed that as a birthday gift, Shraddha wants him to quit him smoking.

Shraddha and her family are currently stationed in Maldives to attend her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding with Shaza Morani. The actress will be turning 34 tomorrow (March 3, 2021). Speaking about her birthday plans, papa Shakti Kapoor revealed, "This year, Shraddha's birthday celebration will be huge as all of us including the extended family will be in the Maldives. Wedding and birthday will be big time, sab saath mein hai, toh maza aayega."

With respect to work, Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film with Ranbir Kapoor and Vishal Furia's Nagin.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor & Her Rumoured Beau Rohan Shrestha Have A Blast At Her Cousin Priyaank's Wedding In Maldives

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor Had This Epic Reaction To The Paparazzi Enquiring About Her Marriage