Shakti Kapoor Expresses Concern Over Rising COVID-19 Cases; 'Death Has Come So Close Now'

The second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected people from all walks of life and the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last few months have become a major health concern. Recently while speaking with a leading daily, actor Shakti Kapoor said that he finds it 'heartbreaking' to even visit social media or watch news channels amid these trying times.

Expressing concern over the current COVID scenario, the Coolie No. 1 actor opened up about how life has become unpredictable as the virus continues to raise its ugly head and cause destruction.

Kapoor was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "The past one year has been so difficult. Death has come so close now. Pehle bolte the marne wala hai, marne wala hai aur ussme dus saal lag jaate the. Now, people are dropping like flies. What is death now? It's so easy. I just heard that a friend's brother went to the hospital in the morning and in the evening he was no more. It's so unpredictable."

Shakti who has taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine, emphasized on the importance of vaccination and called it the only way to curb this problem.

Citing Israel as an example, the actor said, "My daughter Shraddha's friend recently came over from Israel and she said that nobody in her country wear masks anymore. The government has vaccinated almost 85 to 90 per cent of the population. They're leading a healthy life and roaming around freely. So, it's not that our country can't fight the virus. We can, once we all are vaccinated, even though I know that our population is huge."

The actor further talked about how there are a lot of hindrances that one can notice especially given the mindset of people and added, "We have this attitude that, 'Dekha jayega jo hoga'. That's why the second phase is so deadly. On top of that what I hear is that the second wave is more intense, some also say it is air borne. So no one knows where this world is headed or when will this end."

Shakti said that if things like political rallies and elections in some states were postponed, one could have possibly stopped the situation from going out of control.

"I felt very angry wondering why the elections are even happening. Why they were not postponed? I saw Mithun (Chakraborty) giving bhashan and maine usko bhi message kiya tha ki matt ja. He is my jaan. I love him; he's like my older brother. I was worried about him. Then the melas...We need to be strict about all these things. If the governments fight among themselves, where will the people go?" the actor questioned while speaking to Hindustan Times.