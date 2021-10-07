shakti-kapoor-feels-sad-as-only-negative-aspects-of-film-industry-get-highlighted

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, actor Shakti Kapoor who has been active in the film industry for more than five decades, said that he feels bad when only negative aspects of his profession get highlighted by media. He further added that he has only seen people stand by and help on another.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, he said that he has seen the film industry for many years and he can vouch for the fact that this is the finest film industry.

"Log bahut negative bolte hai film industry ke baare mein. There are people always standing up for you. Yeh cheez baahar nahi aati, bas negative cheese baahar aati hai. But it is not like that. It is sad that only negative aspects of the film industry gets highlighted," asserted Shakti Kapoor.

Giving example of his own journey in Bollywood, he said that he always had good people around him, and despite never having any godfather, he carved a niche for himself.

Caught On Camera: Shraddha Kapoor Slammed For Snubbing Poor Old Man Asking For Alms

"I did not have any dada, chacha, mama to help me in Bollywood. Early in my career I found Feroz Khan (actor) and became his favourite. Then, Sunil Dutt (actor), trusted my capabilities and gave me work. Not only that, he also gave me the name Shakti. My birth name is Sunil," added Kapoor.

In the same interview, Shakti also praised his children Siddhant and Shraddha Kapoor and said that he's proud of them and their work.

Shakti Kapoor Recalls How Rishi Kapoor Stood By Him & Made His Birthday Special When He Didn't Have Much Money

"Shraddha is a big star, Siddhanth is on the way to making it big. I am very proud of my children. People praise my daughter and I feel so happy. She has been working in these Covid-19 times and even Siddhanth is keeping so busy. I feel blessed to have had this career and this personal life," concluded the 69-year-old.