Shakti Kapoor On Shraddha-Rohan's Wedding Rumours: I Don't Know If They Are Serious About Each Other

Shakti Kapoor's Reaction To Shraddha Kapoor-Rohan Shrestha's Wedding

Reacting to Shraddha-Rohan's wedding rumours, Shakti said, "Well, I don't know what reports and speculations are surfacing on the Internet. But I shall always stand by my daughter." Elaborating further, he continued, "That means in every decision of her life she takes, including her marriage. Why only Rohan Shrestha? If she comes and tells me whoever she has chosen and wants to settle down with, I will not have any objection."

Shakti Kapoor Has This To Say About Shraddha's Rumoured Beau Rohan Shrestha

Shakti told the tabloid that Rohan is a very nice boy and continued, "He does come home but he has come home since childhood. Shraddha hasn't told me that she plans to marry him. To me they are still just childhood friends.. I do not know if they are serious about each other. "

The Kapoors And Shresthas Have Known Each Other For Years

"I know Rohan's father Rakesh Shrestha even before he became a photographer. I have not only done several photo-shoots with Rakesh but we two have gone out together for dinners and drinks. He is a very good friend of mine," the Coolie No. 1 actor told ETimes.

'Shraddha Will Herself Choose Her Partner & The Time When She Wants To Get Married,' Says Shakti

On being asked if he does not see Shraddha getting married for at least the next 2 to 3 years as she is very busy with her work, the actor told the daily, "I maintain that, but with time, children grow and take their own decisions. Shraddha is doing so well in her career and I am extremely proud of her. She is currently working with Ranbir Kapoor (in Luv Ranjan's next), unarguably my favourite actor of today's times. Even my son Siddhanth's favourite actor is Ranbir. Shraddha will choose her partner and the time when she wants to get married, herself."