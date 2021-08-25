Shalini Pandey Says She Owes Everything To Arjun Reddy; 'The Success Of The Film Gave Me A Lot Of Confidence'

After taking the Telugu film industry by storm with her 2017 film Arjun Reddy co-starring Vijay Deverakonda, Shalini Pandey is now all set to make her big debut in Bollywood with Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar in which she is paired opposite Ranveer Singh.

As Arjun Reddy clocks 4 years today (August 25), the actress opened up about how she owes everything to this film which catapulted her to instant stardom in the south film industry.

The actress said that she owes everything to Arjun Reddy as it put her on the map as a performer.

"I owe everything to Arjun Reddy because it put me on the map as a performer. I had done my level best to put up a performance that I was immensely proud of and I'm glad that audiences appreciated my hard work. I owe everything to my director Sandeep Vanga Reddy for his belief in me as an actor. I'm fortunate that I was a part of his vision to create an unparalleled love story that has etched its place in the hearts and minds of film lovers across India," Shalini said in a statement.

She further said that the film's success fuelled her passion to be recognised as a versatile artiste.

"The success of the film gave me a lot of confidence to pursue my personal goal to be an artiste who wants to make a name as a performer, who loves to be versatile. Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be testimony to this statement. Unfortunately, I can't talk too much about my role right now so you will have to wait and watch," the actress signed off.

Shalini also took to her Instagram page to share a video featuring snippets from Arjun Reddy to celebrate the milestone.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Arjun Reddy revolves around a short-tempered surgeon who immerses himself in drugs and alcohol and spirals into self-destruction after an ugly breakup with his girlfriend. The romantic drama was a huge blockbuster and was remade by Sandeep in Hindi as Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in leading roles.