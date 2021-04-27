Shamas Asks Nawazuddin Siddiqui 'What Have You Done For Society?' After Latter Slams Celebs On Vacation Pics

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently called out celebrities for posting their vacation pictures on social media while the rest of the world is struggling amid the pandemic. However, the actor's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui disagreed with his views. He took to Twitter questioning Nawazuddin about his contribution to society.

Nawazuddin in an interview had said that while the country is struggling for food and necessities like oxygen and vaccines, celebrities are blindly spending their money unnecessarily. He added that "It is equal to taunting the people who are suffering", read a Bollywood Hungama report.

Shamas, sharing a screenshot of brother Nawazuddin's interview, said that people have the right to decide what they do with their money. He wrote on Twitter, "Why are you so angry bro @Nawazuddin_S everyone has the right to go anywhere. Everyone paid on their taxes and contributed to building the nation. And what about you? Can you tell me what have you done for society? Please ALTU MEIN AACHCHA BANNE KI KOSHISH KYON KARTE HO?" (sic)

Shamas also opened up about his difference in opinion while talking to Pinkvilla. He said that Nawaz should go out and help at least 5 COVID patients rather than policing people. Meanwhile, Shamas has been extending support to those around him. He said that while they are not COVID patients specifically, he is associated with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

Shamas said he believes that he needed to call his brother out in public. "He is also sitting in his own village, (Budhana) right? Others might not have a similar place to go, so they would travel to wherever they please and feel safe," Shamas added.

Notably, Shamas Nawab Siddiqui is currently gearing up for his directorial debut with the upcoming film Bole Chudiyan. The film features Nawazuddin and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles.