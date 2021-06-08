Shamita Shetty And Raj Kundra Wish Birthday Girl Shilpa Shetty With Heartfelt Posts

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty turns a year older today (June 8, 2021). While the social media is flooded with wishes for the Dhadkan actress, her husband Raj Kundra and sister Shamita Shetty took their respective Instagram handles to pen beautiful notes for the birthday girl.

Raj Kundra shared a video montage comprising of some precious throwback moments featuring Shilpa from their vacations and moments spent together. He captioned it as, "The song, the lyrics, the video says it all. Without you I am nothing. I love you soo much. Happy Birthday my Dream come true @theshilpashetty 🤗😘🥳 #happybirthday #gratitude #love #wife."

Meanwhile, the couple's near and dear ones dropped birthday wishes for Shilpa on Raj's post. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented, "Happiest bday @theshilpashetty ❤️." "Happy birthday Shilpa 😘❤️," read Neelam Kothari's comment. Karanvir Bohra commented, "Happy happy birthday to you."

An overwhelmed Shilpa thanked her hubby for his sweet birthday note and wrote, "Awwwwwwww my cookie @rajkundra9 love u to the moon and back ❤️🧿❤️."

On the other hand, Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty also took to her Instagram page to pen a sweet birthday post for her.

Sharing a video montage featuring some of her memorable throwback moments with the birthday girl, Shamita wrote, "Happy birthday my munki ❤️❤️ the love of my life❤️ Thankyou for being the lovely soul u r, ever so caring , filled with so much positivity ❤️ u fill my life with so much love n joy.. can't imagine it without u!may u always be surrounded by ppl who love you n care for u n may ur life be filled with happiness n peace always ❤️ Huggies n love to the power of infinity❤️."

Have a look at it.

Reacting to Shamita's post, Shilpa wrote back, "Awwwwww my Tunki you have my heart and u know that, looovveeee uuuuu soooooo much ❤️🧿🧿❤️🤗🤗."

Speaking about work, the Main Khiladi Tu Anari actress will next be seen in Abhimanyu Dassani-Shirley Setia starrer Nikamma and Paresh Rawal's Hungama 2.