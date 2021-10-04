Shamita Shetty Breaks Silence On Being Trolled Because Of Raj Kundra's Po*n Scandal

When businessman Raj Kundra got arrested by the Mumbai police in a case related to creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps, he was trolled mercilessly on social media. Unfortunately, apart from trolling him, trolls also targeted his family members and Shamita Shetty was one of them.

However, amid Raj Kundra's controversy, Shamita had to join the reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT'. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Shamita was asked how she faced the personal crisis, without joining the show, here's what she said...

Shamita told Bollywood Bubble, "It was very difficult for me the first time around, because the situation was very different. I was unfortunately being heavily trolled for no fault of mine. My family also, at that point in time, felt that it's better for me to just lock myself in that house. And also it was a previous commitment, and I didn't want to back off because of everything that happened. I wanted to stick to my word and continue. As they say, 'The show must go on'."

She further added, "Honestly, at this time, people have been sitting at home with no work; they've lost work. And I'm being paid to sit in a house, why would I say no?"

Not so long ago, Shamita's actress-sister Shilpa also broke her silence on being trolled because of Raj Kundra and wrote on her Instagram page that her family does not deserve a media trial.

Cut to present, Raj Kundra has been granted bail by a magistrate court.

He was arrested on July 19, 2021 after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.