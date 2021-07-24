Shamita Shetty Extends Best Wishes To Sister Shilpa Shetty For Hungama 2; 'You've Emerged Stronger'

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her businessman-husband Raj Kundra in connection with his alleged involvement in the business of adult films, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's comeback film Hungama 2 premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday (June 23, 2021). The film marks the actress's return to the big screen after 14 years (her last full-fledged role was Apne in 2007).

Shilpa's sister Shamita took to her Instagram page to pen an emotional note for her sister on her big day. She shared a poster of Hungama 2 and reassured her that 'this too shall pass'.

The actress wrote, "All d best my darling Munki for the release of ur film Hungama after 14 years I know Uve put in a lot of effort into this one.. the entire team has !.. love you and with you ALWAYS Uve gone through a lot of Ups n downs in life and one thing I know for sure .. Uve emerged stronger!... this too shall pass my darling . All the best to the entire team of #hungama2."

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty had also urged her fans to watch her latest outing and not let the film suffer due to the ongoing controversy. She had taken to her Instagram handle and written, "I believe and practice the teachings of Yoga,'The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW.' Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that's worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn't suffer... ever! So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film. Thank you."

Helmed by Priyadarshan, Hungama 2 stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash in pivotal roles.

Speaking about Raj Kundra, the businessman was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday (July 19, 2021) for allegedly creating and publishing adult content through some apps. On Friday (July 23, 2021), a court in Mumbai extended his police custody till July 27. Meanwhile, Kundra has termed his arrest as 'illegal' and moved High Court.