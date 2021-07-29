Shamita Shetty Shares A Heartfelt Post Amidst Brother-In-Law Raj Kundra's Arrest, Says 'Keep Going'

Shamita Shetty took to her social media handle to share a hard-hitting post to battle the adversities in life with a head held high. Her post comes amidst a difficult time for her family after her brother-in-law Raj Kundra was arrested for allegedly running a pornographic racket and her sister Shilpa Shetty also been investigated for the same. Sharing a picture of herself, Shamita penned a powerful post on keeping the courage and strength within yourself in tough times.

Talking about the post, Shamita Shetty shared a beautiful picture of herself in a black sheer top. The Zeher actress paired the look with radiant makeup. The actress then wrote a heartwarming caption along with the picture.

Shamita Shetty captioned the picture stating, "Sometimes the strength within you is not a big fiery flame for all to see.. it is just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softy. "You got this .. keep going ".You can't control how other people receive your energy. Anything you say or do gets filtered through the lens of whatever personal issues they are going through at that moment .. which is not about you. Just keep doing your thing with as much integrity and love as possible." Take a look at the post.

Her friend and Made In China actress Mouni Roy poured in some love on the post dropping some red heart emojis. Some of her fans also lauded her for being positive and strong during such a stressful time. Earlier, Shamita Shetty had also wished her sister Shilpa Shetty for the release of her film Hungama 2.

Shamita Shetty had shared her sister's post on her social media account and had written, "All d best my darling Munki for the release of ur film Hungama 2 after 14 years. I know You've put in a lot of effort into this one.. the entire team has !.. love you and with you ALWAYS. You've gone through a lot of ups n downs in life and one thing I know for sure. You've emerged stronger!... this too shall pass my darling. All the best to the entire team."