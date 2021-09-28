Shamshera: Makers Tease Ranbir Kapoor's Look From Dacoit Drama On His Birthday

Superstar Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera, which has been directed by Karan Malhotra, is set to release worldwide on March 18, 2022. The adrenaline pumping entertainer will present Ranbir in a never seen before avatar.

On the star's birthday today (September 28, 2021), Yash Raj Films teased his look from the project to celebrate his birthday and tell his fans that a visual spectacle is on the way.

In the picture, Ranbir sports a mark on his forehead that will surely build intrigue about his look and plot of the film. The makers have built the curiosity behind the mark by calling it 'The Mark of Shamshera'! The highly engaging teaser has taken the internet by storm!

Ranbir has been paired opposite the gorgeous Vaani Kapoor in this action spectacle. Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera will also have Sanjay Dutt playing the merciless nemesis to Ranbir.

Speaking about this dacoit drama, director Karan Malhotra had earlier said, "Ranbir Kapoor is a generation defining actor and has given his best to Shamshera. Vaani Kapoor plays his strength and compliments him beautifully in the film. As far as Sanjay Dutt is concerned, you are in for a surprise,"