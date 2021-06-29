Shanaya Kapoor Finds Dating Apps Cool; 'You Can Really Get To Know A Person Online Before You Go & Meet Them'

Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make waves in the Hindi Film Industry with her grand debut with Dharma Productions. Interestingly, ahead of her debut, she is already getting endorsement offers. In her recent tete-a-tete with a media agency, Shanaya spoke about dating apps and said that she finds them cool.

Arjun Kapoor On Giving Advice To Cousin Shanaya Ahead Of Her Bollywood Debut: I Don't Give Tips

Shanaya who will feature in an upcoming video on a dating app along with her mother Maheep, said, "I don't use a dating app but I think it's pretty awesome. I heard about dating apps when I was 17. It's really cool as you can really get to know a person online before you go and meet them."

With respect to work, her debut film will be helmed by Shashank Khaitan. When asked if she's excited or nervous to kickstart the shoot of her first film, she said, "I'm extremely excited and looking forward to shooting the film. I have been doing several readings with my director, and been having lots of discussions on my character brief and breakdown of the scenes."

Angad Bedi Reveals Shanaya Kapoor Worked On Sets Of Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena, Photo Goes Viral

For the unversed, her debut film is a love triangle that also casts actors Gurfateh Pirzada and Laksh Lalwani in the lead role.

Shanaya has been preparing for the film which will go on floors after lockdown gets over. "I think understanding the skin and honesty of a character is important," said the debutante.

Well, it will be interesting to see how her career shapes up in the industry.