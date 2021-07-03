Shanaya Kapoor Chills With Her Gal Pals Ananya Panday And Navya Nanda, Calls It 'My Kinda Crazy'

Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda often shell out major BFFs goals so it was not a surprise that the trio recently reunited for a fun girl's night out. Shanaya also shared pictures of the same on her social media handle. She captioned the stating, "My Kinda Crazy" along with a tongue out and a red heart emoji.

Talking about the same, the pictures show Shanaya, Ananya and Navya getting all goofy and trying to strike weird poses in the pictures. Shanaya Kapoor can be seen sporting a black sleeveless crop top that she has paired up with blue torn jeans. While Ananya Panday has opted for a black blouse top flaunting her toned midriff with blue jeans. On the other hand, Navya has opted for an all-black attire with a sleeveless top and pants. Take a look at the pictures.

The post has the pictures at the blast get blurry but it also proves that the girls indeed had a fun night. Their mothers Bhavana Panday and Maheep Kapoor also reacted to the pictures dropping heart emojis. However, it was Shanaya's father and actor Sanjay Kapoor's comment that totally stole the show. The Last Hour actor commented on the post stating, "There goes my sleep tonight." Going by this comment, the fun night out might have been taken place in Shanaya's residence.

Earlier, Shanaya Kapoor had also shared a quirky post that may have been relatable with every foodie. She shared a picture of herself sporting an endearing expression while thinking about fries. Shanaya had captioned the same stating, "I just want someone to look at me the way I look at food." Take a look at the same.

On the work front, Shanaya Kapoor will soon be making her Bollywood debut under the production banner of Karan Johar. She has associated herself with the producer's talent management agency, Dharma Cornerstone Agency. More details surrounding her much-awaited Bollywood debut is expected to be revealed soon.

Talking about Ananya Panday, she will soon be seen in an untitled movie directed by Shakun Batra. She will star alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress will also be seen alongside South sensation Vijay Deverakonda in the movie Liger. Meanwhile, Navya Nanda is front lining an organization that supports gender equality, women's sanitation and empowerment.