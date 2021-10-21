Shanaya Kapoor: I Focus On The People Who Are Always Cheering Me On

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, spoke about pros and cons of being a star kid.

She told a media agency, "Judgments are an inevitable part of the work I am pursuing, but I stay positive and focus on the people who are always cheering me on, whether it be followers on Instagram or the press/media, I focus on their love and support, then the rest just fades out for me! Focusing on the positives is the way to be."

Before making her Bollywood debut, Shanaya assisted on the sets of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which featured her cousin Janhvi Kapoor. When asked about her experience, she said that she learnt a lot about industry while working on the project.

She said that being a part of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was extremely special, and a very important journey for her to undergo before she started her career. She further added that she wanted to learn how a film is made, what the process is like, what are the aligned jobs for everyone on set, how actors prep for their roles, how background action works, etc.

"It was a wonderful, fulfilling and enriching experience to see the entire team work towards one goal, it's so wholesome making a film. It made me fall in love with what I want to do even more! The biggest takeaway for me was learning how the process before reaching set is the defining foundation of creating the story! I understood a lot that I wasn't aware of before," said Shanaya.

On a related note, recently, Shanaya become one of the brand ambassadors of Naturali.