Shanaya Kapoor Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Mom Maheep Kapoor; Reveals She Has Mild Symptoms

Shanaya Kapoor recently took to social media to inform her followers that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Her diagnosis comes days after her mother, Maheep Kapoor contracted the virus after attending a private dinner at Karan Johar's house.

Shanaya took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago however, while testing again as precaution the results came positive. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone."

Besides Shanaya and Maheep Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and Sohail Khan's wife who had attended the gathering have also been diagnosed with COVID-19. On the other hand, Karan Johar and his family have tested negative for the virus.

On Thursday, the filmmaker took to his Instagram stories to reveal the same. Further, he slammed the media coverage surrounding the gathering at his house and mentioned, "To some members of the media, I would like (to) clarify that an eight people intimate gathering is not a 'party' and my home, which we maintain strict protocols in, is certainly no 'hotspot' of Covid. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and no one would treat this pandemic lightly. My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts! Lots of love and safety to all."

Previously, Kareena's spokesperson had denied the actress flouting COVID-19 norms and called her a responsible citizen.

Coming back to Shanaya, the star kid is being launched by Karan Johar in Bollywood in one of his upcoming productions. The film has already hit the shooting floors.