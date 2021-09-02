Shanaya Kapoor Trolled For Her First Ad, Netizens Call Her 'Second Ananya Panday'

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor recently made her acting debut with an ad for hair straightener. The young actress showed off her goofy side in the ad and also gave a glimpse at her skills.

The commercial was shared by Karan Johar on Instagram. He captioned it as, "Oh my god, @shanayakapoor02! Your hair looks gorgeous. But are you sure you have seen a bowl of spaghetti before? Thank you for this gem."

In the ad, Shanaya can be seen wearing a colourful outfit with a Miss Perfect sash over her shoulder. She is given a bowl of spaghetti to eat gracefully for the camera. However, she throws the fork away and eats her meal by hand, letting the sauce drip on her face, her only concern is that her hair looks great.

Shanaya herself commented on KJo's post with a heart and laughing emoji. Shanaya's father, Sanjay also came out in support of his daughter's first ad and wrote, "The shoot seems real fun @the_misfit_way! Love the way you devoured that bowl of pasta @shanayakapoor02. @maheepkapoor take notes."

Many fans show potential in Shanaya Kapoor and were impressed by her skills, meanwhile, some others compared her with best friend and actor Ananya Pandey.

One user reacted to the ad and wrote, "Why do all of them sound the same??," while another few others directly compared her with Ananya Panday, "Why she is so Ananya," and "Second Ananya Panday, why can't you act natural without overreaction."

One also passed a comment about her privileged life saying, "Man she got an ad before debut now thats privledge,"

Some also went on to called Shayana a product of nepotism, a user commented, "Bloody nepotism starkid," another added, "Nepotism mafia, launching a star kid," and "Plz promote some good talent, these girls are super bad actresses."

Notably, Shanaya is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Production. She announced the happy news a few months ago in her first Instagram post. Reportedly she is part of Dharma Cornerstone Agency, a talent agency started by Karan Johar.

However, this is not the first time Shanaya has faced the camera. The young actress also charmed many fans with antics in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives alongside her mother Maheep Kapoor. She has also worked behind the camera as an assistant director on the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.