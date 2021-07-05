Sharad Kelkar Recalls Being Bullied For Stammering, Says Faced Rejections But It ‘Made Me Strong'

Sharad Kelkar who is basking in the success of The Family Man, recently opened up about his past struggles with stammering. The actor revealed that he suffered from the speech disorder in his childhood and was bullied for it.

In a recent interview, Sharad said, "You know, I used to suffer from stammering. I was mercilessly bullied as a child for it. But look at me now; I'm in a profession that requires me to use my speech skills."

The Laxmii actor told The New Indian Express that he had also faced rejections due to the stammering, but he didn't let them bring him down. He worked hard on it. Sharad has gained a lot of love for his role of a trans character in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmii. He has also been a part of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and voiced characters for the Hindi version of Baahubali.

"There were a lot of rejections. I used to stammer, so acting was a faraway thing for me. I used to stammer a lot so I faced rejections. But that made me strong, that gave me the strength to correct the things that were wrong. Stammering was a problem so I got rid of that. It took me two years to get rid of stammering. Rejections are good, I believe. They give you the strength to work harder towards your goals," he had said in another interview.

A month ago, The Family Man 2 released and took over the internet, however, fans are still lauding the show. Sharad was seen playing Arvind who seems to have a romantic subplot with Suchi (Priyamani), wife of Srikant (Manoj Bajpayee). Fans are eagerly waiting to find out What happened in Lonavala, which the makers might reveal in season 3.