Sharib Hashmi On Meeting Shah Rukh Khan For The First Time On Jab Tak Hai Jaan Sets: I Almost Fainted

Sharib Hashmi essayed the role of Shah Rukh Khan's character Samar's best friend Zain in Yash Chopra's 2012 film Jab Tak Hai Jaan which also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The actor in his recent interview with a leading tabloid, recalled how he had almost fainted when King Khan introduced himself on the first day of shoot.

An Indian Express report quoted Sharib as saying, "My first day of shoot was also my first scene in the film when Samar (Shah Rukh Khan) removes the bedsheet from my character Zain's face. I was rehearsing that scene with an assistant director. In one instance when the bedsheet got removed, I saw SRK himself standing there. He told me "Hi I'm Shah Rukh," and I almost fainted.

The Filmistaan actor said that post pack-up, Shah Rukh Khan complimented him as a good actor and said that he enjoyed working with me.

"After the shoot and pack-up, Shah Rukh sir told me that he enjoyed working with me and I was a very good actor. Even Yash Chopra sir complimented me. He said, "Tu Punjab se hai kya (Are you from Punjab)?" I told him I'm born and brought up in Mumbai and I'm not even a Punjabi. He said I was doing very well. So my first day will always remain special and memorable," Sharib recounted while speaking with the tabloid.

He further added, "I met SRK at the film's premiere later. He met me very warmly. My wife is his huge fan so when she met him, she got extremely excited. She still says she remembers his perfume."

Further, the actor recalled another meeting with the superstar at an award ceremony and shared, "I also met him when I received the Screen Award for Filmistaan (2014). SRK was hosting that segment and when my name got announced, he said Sharib is a very good actor and my friend. Just hearing that from him is so special."

Sharib Hashmi is currently basking in the success of his recently released web series, Manoj Bajpayee-Samantha Akkineni starrer The Family Man 2.