Sharman Joshi's Father And Veteran Theatre Artist Arvind Joshi Passes Away Due To Age-Related Complications

Here's some heartbreaking news coming in! Veteran theatre artist Arvind Joshi, father of actor Sharman Joshi, passed away at Nanavati Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai today (January 29, 2021). He was 84 years old.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta took to his Twitter page to share this news and wrote, "Veteran and respected actor-director of Gujarati theatre, Arvind Joshi, passes away. Condolences to son Sharman Joshi, daughter Mansi Joshi Roy, and entire family."

See his tweet.

Veteran and respected actor-director of Gujarati theatre, Arvind Joshi, passes away. Condolences to son Sharman Joshi, daughter Mansi Joshi Roy, and entire family. pic.twitter.com/GrMgbEjqaS — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) January 29, 2021

Actor Prem Chopra who was a close aid of Arvind, told ABP News, "Arvind was a very good-natured person. He was admitted to Nanavati Hospital for the last 2 weeks as his health condition worsened due to the age-related complications. His contribution to Gujarati theatre will always be remembered."

Paresh Rawal also condoled Arvind Joshi's demise and tweeted, "Irreparable loss to Indian theatre; with grief we say goodbye to the noted actor Shri Arvind Joshi. A stalwart, a versatile actor, an accomplished thespian, are the words that come to mind when I think of his performances. My condolences to @TheShermanJoshi & family.AUM SHANTI."

Arvind Joshi was known for his contribution in the field of Gujarati theatre. Besides acting in Gujarati films, he also worked in films like Sholay, Ittefaq, Apmaan Ki Aag among others.

According to a report by ABP News, Arvind's last rites will be performed today in the cremation ground at Vile Parle, Mumbai according to Hindu customs.

