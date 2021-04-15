Sharmila Tagore Recalls How Hubby Mansoor Tried To Impress Her By Passing Off Ghalib's Poem As His Own

Sharmila Tagore first met her late cricketer-husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi at an after-party in Delhi. She was a striking sensation in Bollywood while he was a nawab, both charming and handsome in equal measure. Sparks flew and the duo tied the knot in 1968.

Recently, during a recent live session with Ladies Study Group, a part of the Indian Chambers of Commerce, Sharmila walked down the memory lane and narrated some interesting anecdotes from her personal life.

The Aaradhna actress revealed that her late husband once passed off Mirza Ghalib's poem as his own to impress her.

Elaborating on the incident, Sharmila shared that when she was shooting for the 1970 film Safar, she proudly mentioned to her co-star Feroz Khan that Mansoor (fondly known as Tiger) had penned a poem titled 'Dil-e-Nadan Tujhe Hua Kya Hai'. However, Feroz corrected her and revealed that it was actually one of Mirza Ghalib's poem.

The actress said, "Tiger told me 'I have written this for you'. He used to sing, play the flute - Chaudvi Ka Chand, Dil Jalta Hai Toh Jalne Do, etc. He was a Begum Akhtar and Talat Mehmood fan. So, once he told me he had written this (poem) and I thought may be he had- Dil-e-Nadan Tujhe Hua Kya Hai. So next day I was shooting with Feroz (Khan) in this film called Safar. So I told him very proudly that Tiger had written this for me. And he said 'woman, this is Ghalib for God's sake'."

In the same interaction, Sharmila also recalled her first meeting with Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and said, "I met him around 1965, at somebody's party. We got to chat and got to know each other. He was very English at that time with a very British accent. He would tell a joke and nobody would understand and he would laugh at his own joke."

Post their marriage in 1968, Sharmila and Mansoor welcomed their son, actor Saif Ali Khan in 1970. The couple was later blessed with two daughters, Saba and Soha Ali Khan.

ALSO READ: Saba Ali Khan Shares Rare Picture Of Her Parents To Wish Fans 'Ramadin Mubarak' & 'Shubho Noboborsho'

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Gushes Over Mom-In-Law Sharmila Tagore; Says 'She Has Always Made Me Feel A Part Of Family'