Sharmila Tagore Remembers Sanjeev Kumar On His Birth Anniversary; 'He Had So Much More To Give'

Sanjeev Kumar was one of the versatile actors in Indian cinema who left an impact with his powerful performances in films like Aandhi, Sholay, Mausam, Khilona, Angoor amongst others. On his 83th birth anniversary today (July 9, 2021), his Mausam co-star Sharmila Tagore shared her fond memories of the late actor.

The veteran actress told Bollywood Hungama, "Some of the films I did with him were not good. Others like Gulzar's Mausam and Namkeen and Basu Bhattacharya's Grihapravesh were wonderful. I remember Basuda (Bhattacharya) and I had gone to visit Haribhai in hospital. He was cheerful and chatty. Basuda and I decided not to tell him that one of our key sequences in Grihapravesh had been damaged in the lab. We didn't want to distress him."

Sharmila said that Sanjeev Kumar was fond and protective of her. "When we were shooting outdoors we'd all be in his hotel room after shooting. After two drinks he would tell me to leave his room as he wanted to relax alone. I'd dutifully march out," she recalled while speaking with the news portal.

The Aaradhna actor said that she got to spend a lot of time with Kumar when they were shooting for Namkeen and revealed, "We were shooting at Film City (Mumbai) and there were no guests on the set. During the breaks Haribhai and I had long conversations. Was he lonely? I don't think so. He had lots of family and he doted on his mother."

She further opened up on Kumar's personal life and said that it's sad that he died so young before he could find the right life partner.

"He definitely wanted to get married. But he wanted to marry a girl who would look after his home and treat his mother like her own mother. Most of the girls Haribhai met were career-oriented actresses. It is sad that he died so young before he could find the right life partner," Sharmila told Bollywood Hungama.

She continued, "In the 1970s we shot a lot of films together. I remember we were shooting for Faraar and Mausam simultaneously. We would be together for the one film in the morning shift, and then again in the afternoon for the other film. True, he came in late for shooting. For the morning shift he would walk in at noon. And we could shoot for only an hour until lunch break. But these were minor issues when compared to how much of himself he gave to the camera."

Sharmila revealed that one of her favourite Sanjeev Kumar songs is 'Bahon Mein Chale Aa' from Anamika and added, "I loved the way he shot some of his songs. 'Bahon Mein Chale Aa' in Anamika with Jaya (Bhaduri) is my favourite. I go to watch it all the time. The way Haribhai shushes Jaya while she sings creates an aura of such subdued romance. He had so much more to give. He shouldn't have gone so early."

The veteran actress said that it's sad that the Aandhi actor succumbed to heart attack when he was just 47.