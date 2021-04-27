    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      ‘Shooter Dadi’ Chandro Tomar Tests Positive For COVID-19; Kangana Ranaut, Randeep Hooda And Others React

      By
      |

      Octogenarian sharpshooter Chandro Tomar also known as 'Shooter Dadi' has tested positive for COVID-19. Her family took to her social media handle to reveal a statement about the same. Some of the celebs also extended their wishes for a speedy recovery of the shooter.

      Chandro-Tomar

      Talking about the same, the sharp shooter's family released a statement on her Twitter handles that spoke of her testing positive of COVID-19. Furthermore, they revealed that she has been admitted to a hospital owing to breathing problems. Take a look at the same.

      For the unversed, the 2019 film Saand Ki Aankh starring Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu was based on the life of Chandro and her sister Prakashi Tomar. Bhumi had essayed the role of Chandro in the same. The film was helmed by Tushar Hiranandani.

      Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Asks Fans Not To Waste Time On Filmy Celebs, Says Focus On Your Family

      The statement of the sharp shooter's family saw some celebs send wishes and love for her speedy recovery. Thalaivi actor Kangana Ranaut sent her prayers for the speedy recovery of the shooter. Randeep Hooda reacted to the same stating "Dadi" with a hugging emoji. Take a look at their tweets.

      Apart from that Crime Patrol host, Anup Soni reacted to the statement by stating that he will be praying for her health. Singer Richa Sharma also offered her prayers for Shooter Dadi's speedy recovery. Wrestler Ritu Phogat also offered her wishes for the shooter's speedy recovery.

      Also Read: Randeep Hooda On Not Leading B-Town Lifestyle: Once You Lose Touch With Life's Reality, It Shows On Screen

      Chandro Tomar is known to be one of the oldest sharpshooters in the world. She was 60 years of age when she started practising shooting. However, crossing several obstacles she went on to emerge victorious in many competitions. Filmibeat wishes for Shooter Dadi's speedy recovery.

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 27, 2021, 14:13 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 27, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X