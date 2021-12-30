Sharvari Denies Dating Rumours With Sunny Kaushal; 'We Have Stayed Friends For Over The Last Four Years'

Sharvari has denied being in a relationship with her 'The Forgotten Army' co-star Sunny Kaushal in her latest interaction with a news portal. Their link-up rumours had recently reignited when the actress attended the wedding of Sunny's brother Vicky Kaushal with Katrina Kaif in Rajasthan.

While speaking with india.com, Sharvari said that she and Sunny have remained close since they starred together in the Amazon Prime web series The Forgotten Army.

The actress was quoted as saying, "Sunny and I have worked on The Forgotten Army together. This was four years back. We really became very good friends and we have stayed friends for over the last four years. Kabir (Kabir Khan) sir was there, I was there and he was there... we all have become such good friends for so long now."

She further dismissed the dating rumours and said that such articles doesn't mean that one would stop living.

"Honestly, the rumours are 'very rumoured' and I would say these are only 'rumours'. At the end of the day, when you make such close friends, you can't shy away (from the bonding). Things coming out as articles don't mean you would stop living. These are the friends that I have made in the industry and I had to be there for them," the actress was quoted as saying by the news portal.

Sharvari made her acting debut with Kabir Khan's web series The Forgotten Army. She recently stepped in the Hindi film industry with Bunty Aur Babli 2 in which she shared screen space with Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film turned out to be a damp squib at the box office.