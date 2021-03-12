Sharvari On Bunty Aur Babli 2: I Have Really Worked Hard To Get This Film

After impressing everyone with her acting chops in Kabir Khan's web series The Forgotten Army, actress Sharvari is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film helmed by Varun V Sharma, also stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles.

In a recent tete-a-tete with IANS, Sharvari opened up about her debut film and called it a "full masala popcorn entertainer. The actress told the new agency, "Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a full masala, popcorn entertainer and I can't wait for the film to release in theatres!"

Speaking about the film in which she and Siddhant play the new-age Bunty Babli, Sharvari said, "It's a laugh riot and I'm fortunate that I have got this film as my launch in Bollywood. The script is so brilliantly written that it has given me so many moments to shine and I think and hope I have done justice to those scenes and the film."

The actress said that she has worked really hard to bag this film and have toiled hard to deliver a good performance.

"As an actor, I have waited patiently for my debut film to release in theatres and that time is coming soon. I have worked really hard to get this film. I know that I have worked tirelessly to deliver a good performance and catch people's attention," Sharvari was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the actress is confident that Bunty Aur Babli 2 will strike a chord with everyone who loves watching commercial Hindi movies.

Sharvari was quoted as saying by the news agency, "I'm only manifesting positivity around the release and I hope that it entertains the whole of India. It is a film meant for Hindi film lovers across generations and everyone would want to watch it with their families on the big screen."

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is slated to hit the marquee on April 23, 2021.

ALSO READ: Bunty Aur Babli 2 Actress Sharvari Shares An Appreciation Post For Her 'Idol' Rani Mukerji

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Bunty Aur Babli 2 Actress Sharvari: 'There's A Lot To Learn From Alia Bhatt'