Shashi Kapoor's Grandson Zahaan To Make B-Town Debut With Hansal Mehta's Next; Film Also Stars Aditya Rawal

Acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta recently took to social media to announce a new film. He revealed that his upcoming film which is touted to be a crime thriller, will be headlined by Shashi Kapoor's grandson Zahaan Kapoor and Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal. He also revealed that the film has already hit the shooting floors.

Mehta tweeted, "Proud to present Zahan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal in my new film produced by @anubhavsinhaa @tseriesfilms #SahilSaigal. Shooting in progress. @zahankapoor @aditya___rawal."

Kangana Ranaut Tells Hansal Mehta That She Knows He Loves Her, But Wonders Why He Hides It

See his tweet.

We are proud to present Zahan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal in my new film. This is a very special film for all of us. It is produced by @anubhavsinha #BhushanKumar #SahilSaigal. @zahankapoor @adityarawal1 pic.twitter.com/W62kejLpTv — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 5, 2021

This yet-to-be-titled flick will mark Zahaan Kapoor's debut in Bollywood. On the other hand, Aditya Rawal had made his acting debut with the Zee5 film Bamfaad opposite Shalini Pandey last year.

Speaking about casting these two lads, Mehta said that they have been selected on the basis of their talent and potential. He said in his official statement, "With the subject at hand, I was very keen on doing this film with fresh faces. Both Zahaan and Aditya have been selected on the basis of their talent and potential. The characters they play are very intricate and I'm sure the audience will love them too."

On the other hand, Anubhav Sinha who is bankrolling this movie said that they roped in newcomers for this project as they didn't want any star baggage attached to the characters.

Pratik Gandhi's Scam 1992 In IMDb's Top 10 Highest Rated TV Shows Alongside Game Of Thrones, Chernobyl & More

"Both Zahaan and Aditya bring fresh energy and excitement to their roles. Hansal and I wanted to cast new actors in this human story as we want the audience to feel they are watching characters rather than any star in the film with preconceived notions. We've already started shooting for the film and the hard work these two are putting in is commendable," Sinha said in his statement.

Hansal Mehta had last directed the 2020 film Chhalaang which starred Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha in leading roles.