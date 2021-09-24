Shatrughan Sinha Is Not Sure If Akshay Kumar & Ranbir Kapoor Will Have Same Impact As Amitabh Bachchan

During a panel discussion on HT NxT, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha shared his thoughts on stardom of current actors like Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, etc., and said that the current generation does not have any star whose stardom has longevity like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar, etc.

Hinting at OTT boom, he said that today is the best time to be an actor, but the earlier generation was more conducive in becoming a star and having strong impact and longevity so that fans love them for years.

"Perhaps, the current generation does not have any stars who can create that impact and have that longevity. Today's stars, like I named Sonakshi (Sinha) for Lootera, Huma Qureshi for Maharani, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor... They are all great artists. But it remains to be seen if they have the same impact as Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and (laughs) I don't want to take my own name," said Shatrughan Sinha.

Shatrughan Sinha's daughter Sonakshi Sinha who also joined the panel discussion, called the recent OTT boom a blessing for actors. She said, "So many avenues have opened up, there is literally work for everybody. In fact, there is surplus, and that is such a great thing to happen."

She further added that she has just finished a series that is bound to release very soon and she had a great time shooting for it. She went on to add that she is really happy that not only people in India will be able to see it, but her work is going to reach out to a global audience as well.

"The world has become so small now and with the boom on OTT platforms, we are able to reach out to a lot more people, so what can be better for an actor than that?" she added.