Shatrughan Sinha Is Unhappy With Union Budget 2021; Says Centre Isn't Bothered About Film Industry

After Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the union budget 2021 on Monday, actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha shared his take on it while speaking with a leading entertainment portal.

The Kaalicharan actor told Pinkvilla, "I would like to quote a line from from a film, "'Kasme vaade pyaar vafa sab vaadein hai vaadon ka kya'. And having said this budget has nothing in store for middle class at all. But the drafters of the smart budget should know the public is even smarter. Yeh public hai sab jaanti hai."

Further, Shatrughan claimed that the Centre isn't bothered about the entertainment industry being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Film industry thap pati thi..but they have not bothered about them. The centre has allowed theatres 100 per cent occupancy but there is already a clash with the state that will decide on the occupancy and just in case they allow only 50 per cent and god forbid if cases rise then it will be like nahayenge kya aur nichodenge kya," the actor told Pinkvilla.

He further added, "Like the entertainment industry, even the hospitality industry has been ignored. We have a negative growth and aage ki dagar bahut kathin hai. Having said this, the only good thing is the budget for health has gone up and corona has a role to play in it. Of course, there is so much politics on the vaccine and we are already under so much debt and we don't know how much more will be there to it."

Earlier, on Sunday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed multiplexes and cinema halls to operate with 100 percent occupancy from February 1. It also issued a new set of SOPs (stand operating procedures) to be followed in line with the COVID-19 protocols.

Coming back to the union budget 2021, the finance minister had emphasized that fighting the COVID-19 pandemic remains the Centre's priority.

