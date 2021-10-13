Shatrughan Sinha On Aryan Khan's Arrest: SRK Is Definitely The Reason Why The Boy Is Being Targeted

Shatrughan Sinha is the latest celebrity to extend support to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and has slammed the way the latter's son Aryan Khan is being 'used' in the drugs-on-cruise case. Earlier this month, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had busted an alleged drugs party on a cruise ship which was on its way to Goa and Aryan is one of the people arrested in connection to that case.

The Kalicharan actor told ETimes that Aryan is being targeted because he is Shah Rukh Khan's son.

On being asked if King Khan is being targeted on the basis of his religion, Sinha told the leading daily, "We cannot say that it's his religion that has come in the way, but some people have begun using that subject now, which is not right at all. Whoever is an Indian is the son of India and all are equal under our constitution. Shah Rukh is definitely the reason why the boy is being targeted. There are other names like Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, but nobody is talking about them. The last time such a thing happened, the focus was on Deepika Padukone, although there were other names involved, and known names too, but the focus was on her only."

He further claimed that there are some powers who are trying to settle scores with Shah Rukh through Aryan and said, "This time they have Aryan Khan to play with, because he is Shah Rukh Khan's son and they've got a chance to settle scores with the actor."

Pointing out that the NCB didn't find any contraband on Aryan, Sinha continued, "We also know they haven't found any drug on him, nor have they got any incriminating material. Even if they had found any drug, the punishment is at the most one year but that does not arise in this case. Another big question that needs to be asked after they arrested Aryan and others, why weren't the urine and blood tests done? That is normally done in these kinds of cases."

In the same interview, the actor also called the film industry a 'bunch of scared folks' and said, "Nobody wants to come forward. Everyone thinks it's the other person's problem and he should deal with it. They want the person to fight his own battle."

So far, celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Hansal Mehta, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Pooja Bhatt, Raj Babbar, Somy Ali, Sussanne Khan and others have extended their support to Shah Rukh Khan.