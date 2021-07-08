Shatrughan Sinha On Dilip Kumar's Demise: The Last Moghul Of Cinema Is Gone

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last on July 7, 2021 due to prolonged illness. His demise is a huge loss for the Hindi film industry who considered him to be one of its brightest gems. Kumar enthralled the audience with his memorable films and his performances continue to inspire actors from all generations.

In a recent tete-a-tete with ETimes, Dilip Kumar's Kranti co-star and friend Shatrughan Sinha opened up on his demise and also reminisced his fond memories of working with him in Kranti. He called him him the rarest of the rare adding that with his passing away, the shpw will go on but will never be the same again.

"The last Moghul of cinema has gone. We lost Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand in 1988 and 2011 respectively, and mind you, the wounds of those losses haven't yet healed. These three had such strong personalities. With the passing away of the rarest of rare actor Dilip Kumar, the show will go on but will never be the same again," the tabloid quoted Sinha as saying.

Further speaking about why the late actor was much beyond the 'Tragedy King,' he continued, He was a master at timing. And when you talk of timing, it means comedy; Dilip saab was equally good at comedy if you have seen Azaad and Ganga Jumna to name just two."

In the same interview, he also recalled his experience of working with Dilip Kumar in Kranti and revealed a back-hand compliment he got from the late actor while shooting a scene.

"I will always cherish the back-hand compliment Dilip saab gave me when we worked together. I was sitting behind him and he didn't know that. Dilip saab was given a long dialogue to say and he just kept it aside and said 'Kya aapne humko Shatrughan Sinha samajh liya hai jo itne lambe dialogues dus minute (10 minutes) mein yaad kar lunga?' (Do you think I'm Shatrughan Sinha who can memorise long dialogues in 10 minutes?)," Sinha was quoted as saying.

He further added, "I got up and immediately hugged him. He said, 'Nahi bhai, aap ke baare mein suna hai ki aap dus page ke dialogues dus minute mein yaad kar lete ho' (It's a fact and I have heard that you can deliver 10 pages of dialogue in 10 minutes)."

Further, he pointed out that the legendary actor was not conferred with the Bharat Ratna and said, "I don't want to compare Dilip saab to many others who have got the prestigious award."