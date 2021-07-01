Sheer Qorma: Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta's Film Wins Top Honour At Connecticut LGBT Film Festival

Sheer Qorma, starring Shabana Azmi, Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta, director Faraz Arif Ansari has won the Best Short Film Audience Award at the recent 34th Connecticut LGBT Film Festival. The happy news was shared by Arif himself. The filmmaker took to his Twitter account cheering, 'We Won'.

On Wednesday (June 30) he tweeted, "WE WON! #SheerQorma wins the BEST SHORT FILM, Audience Award at the 34th Connecticut LGBT Film Festival @OutFilmCT. Out of 83 short films in competition from over the world, we received highest audience score."

In a subsequent tweet, he added, "Huge thank you to Shane Engstrom, Festival Co-Director, the entire team at #OutFilmCT & all the audiences that voted for our film! If you are reading this, please accept our deepest gratitude Â- THANK YOU!"

Swara Bhasker Tells Trolls '3 Years To The Birth Of An Obsession With My Fingers' As Veere Di Wedding Turns 3

Sheer Qorma is a LGBTQ+ themed film that narrates a story of love and acceptance, revolving around its leads Swara, Divya and Shabana Azmi. The film's world premiere took place at the BAFTA Qualifying Frameline.

Director Ansari talking about the premiere had told IANS, "I am elated and grateful to have such a prestigious world premiere for Sheer Qorma. It is such a massive honour and feels like such a huge win for us. Frameline is the world's biggest queer exhibition that celebrates the best queer cinema from across the world. I don't think I could've asked for a better platform for our film to takes its first steps into the world."

Leading actress Swara also cheered on the film's big achievement. The actress retweeted the news from producer Marijke deSouza's Tweet and wrote, "Amazing! Congrats to us all! Kudos to you and Faraz for making this film possible."

Swara Bhasker Was Unaffected By Kangana Ranaut's 'B-Grade' Jibe, Says It Was Not 'Fair Criticism'

While the film's trailer was released in 2020, the makers are yet to announce its official release.