Shefali Shah Launches The Latest Poster Of Her Short Film, Happy Birthday Mummyji Ahead Of Its Release!

Shefali Shah is all set for the release of her own directorial, Happy Birthday Mummyji soon. Before the release of the film, the team has shared another exciting poster of the film with Sunshine Pictures Pvt. Ltd.

Taking to her social media, Shefali shared the latest poster writing, "FINALLY... TOMMOROW!!! #HappyBirthdayMummyji @sunshinepicturesofficial @aashin_shah @largeshortfilms"

The aesthetic poster features a woman wearing a yellow hoodie in a floating tube in a blue pool surrounded by a garden announcing the film's release tomorrow.

The talented veteran has delivered multiple impeccable performances across platforms, including television, films, theatre and now the OTT platforms. Written and directed by her, Happy Birthday Mummyji is a story that talks about the lives of women going through similar situations. The film is shot in Mumbai itself.

An established actress, Shefali has yet again shown us her acting prowess in her latest outings like Ajeeb Dastaans. She will soon be seen in Darlings alongside Alia Bhatt and Vijay Verma.

Following the heartfelt, emotional journey of a woman, Happy Birthday Mummyji is a short film presented by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films, made by Shefali Shah with Sunshine Pictures Pvt. Ltd.