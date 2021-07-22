    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shefali Shah Launches The Latest Poster Of Her Short Film, Happy Birthday Mummyji Ahead Of Its Release!

      By
      |

      Shefali Shah is all set for the release of her own directorial, Happy Birthday Mummyji soon. Before the release of the film, the team has shared another exciting poster of the film with Sunshine Pictures Pvt. Ltd.

      Shefali Shah

      Taking to her social media, Shefali shared the latest poster writing, "FINALLY... TOMMOROW!!! #HappyBirthdayMummyji @sunshinepicturesofficial @aashin_shah @largeshortfilms"

      The aesthetic poster features a woman wearing a yellow hoodie in a floating tube in a blue pool surrounded by a garden announcing the film's release tomorrow.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)

      The talented veteran has delivered multiple impeccable performances across platforms, including television, films, theatre and now the OTT platforms. Written and directed by her, Happy Birthday Mummyji is a story that talks about the lives of women going through similar situations. The film is shot in Mumbai itself.

      An established actress, Shefali has yet again shown us her acting prowess in her latest outings like Ajeeb Dastaans. She will soon be seen in Darlings alongside Alia Bhatt and Vijay Verma.

      Shefali Shah Shares The First Poster Of Her Directorial Happy Birthday MummyjiShefali Shah Shares The First Poster Of Her Directorial Happy Birthday Mummyji

      Shefali Shah: I Have Never Found Social Media As Useful Or Important As I Do TodayShefali Shah: I Have Never Found Social Media As Useful Or Important As I Do Today

      Following the heartfelt, emotional journey of a woman, Happy Birthday Mummyji is a short film presented by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films, made by Shefali Shah with Sunshine Pictures Pvt. Ltd.

      Comments
      Story first published: Thursday, July 22, 2021, 21:34 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 22, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X