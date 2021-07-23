Shefali Shah's Directorial Happy Birthday Mummyji Releases Today; Husband Vipul Shah Showers Applause & Praise

It's D-Day for Shefali Shah. Her labour of love, Happy Birthday Mummyji, makes its way to the audiences today. The actress, who has now turned a director with this short film, is all passionate about this craft she has grown to love for a while now. And today, one of her directorial will be out there for everyone to view while Someday, also directed by Shefali, is being showcased at film festivals as of now.

What's most special is the fact that her doting husband and renowned director/producer, Vipul Shah has not just stood behind her in her decision but also has some beautiful words of appreciation for his wife, Shefali. Says a stunned Vipul, "Extremely proud to share my wife and par-excellence actor, Shefali's second directorial film, Happy Birthday Mummyji. She's done such an amazing job as an actor and a human being, over the years. As a director, when I saw this film, I was absolutely stunned and shocked by her talent. I couldn’t be more proud of her for what she’s achieved."

Shefali Shah Launches The Latest Poster Of Her Short Film, Happy Birthday Mummyji Ahead Of Its Release!

Shefali Shah Shares The First Poster Of Her Directorial Happy Birthday Mummyji

Vipul was aware of the challenges Shefali had to go through as she shot the film on her own during the lockdown and monsoon. "I know that she had to go through a lot. Like on one given day, she lost a lot of hours because of rains putting her behind schedule. But despite all such hurdles, the amount of perfection that she has been able to achieve, is truly commendable! It’s an absolute honour and I feel so proud to be a part of this film. She’s pulled off everything on her own."

Speaking about the film and his association, Vipul says, "I am just a producer for namesake. Actually Shefali is the producer, director and the star of this film. Congratulations baby, it’s wonderful and I am very very proud of u." He shared a note on social media:

Shefali, along with Sunshine Pictures Pvt. Ltd. released the film today. It is presented by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films and will be out soon.

Shefali took to her social media to share the film with the world. She said, "MY BABY IS OUT!!! Watch Happy Birthday Mummyji... Looking forward for all your love and blessings."

Happy Birthday Mummyji, is a story that talks about the lives of women going through similar situations. The film is shot in Mumbai, helmed by Shefali. An established actress over decades now, Shefali has yet again shown us her acting prowess in her latest outings like Ajeeb Dastaans. She will soon be seen in Darlings alongside Alia Bhatt and Vijay Verma.