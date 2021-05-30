    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shefali Shah: I Have Never Found Social Media As Useful Or Important As I Do Today

      By
      |

      Ever since India got hit by the second wave of COVID-19, many celebrities chipped in to offer help to their followers. While some raised money for the relief fund, others amplified the posts which revealed the availability of oxygen beds or ventilators in different parts of India. Actress Shefali Shah who wasn't very active on social media, also turned to the medium to offer help to the needy.

      "I started to share people's requests on my social media to help somebody for anything. I've never found social media as useful or important as I do today," said Shah, while speaking to Hindustan Times.

      shefali-shah-says-she-has-never-found-social-media-as-useful-or-important-as-she-does-today

      She further said that she gets hundreds of messages seeking help, and if even a few people get what they're looking for, she feels relieved.

      Shefali Shah's Maiden Directorial Project Someday Selected For 51st Annual USA Film FestivalShefali Shah's Maiden Directorial Project Someday Selected For 51st Annual USA Film Festival

      The Dil Dhadakne Do actress said that she is unable to do anything particular to extend her support in this COVID-19 crisis, so she's sticking to sharing whatever is coming to her. She also said that she is trying to get answers to the queries.

      When asked what made her turn to social media, she said that she is amplifying the requests, because she was feeling so redundant, and kept wondering, what is it that she can do.

      Ajeeb Daastaans: Shefali Shah Gives Words To Natasha's Side Of Story On Fans Demand, Pens An 'Ankhahi' PoemAjeeb Daastaans: Shefali Shah Gives Words To Natasha's Side Of Story On Fans Demand, Pens An 'Ankhahi' Poem

      "I'm not getting all that. But, I know that people aren't getting information, and I'm just sharing it. And I know it's not like, 'Maine kuch kiya hai (to help that person), but at least you feel someone got the help they needed. It's overwhelming, but right now, I'm obsessed with this, so I don't feel useless," added the Waqt: The Race Against Time actress.

      With respect to work, Shefali will next be seen in Red Chillies Entertainment's dark comedy titled Darlings alongside Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

      Comments
      Story first published: Sunday, May 30, 2021, 16:41 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 30, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X