Shefali Shah: I Have Never Found Social Media As Useful Or Important As I Do Today

Ever since India got hit by the second wave of COVID-19, many celebrities chipped in to offer help to their followers. While some raised money for the relief fund, others amplified the posts which revealed the availability of oxygen beds or ventilators in different parts of India. Actress Shefali Shah who wasn't very active on social media, also turned to the medium to offer help to the needy.

"I started to share people's requests on my social media to help somebody for anything. I've never found social media as useful or important as I do today," said Shah, while speaking to Hindustan Times.

She further said that she gets hundreds of messages seeking help, and if even a few people get what they're looking for, she feels relieved.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress said that she is unable to do anything particular to extend her support in this COVID-19 crisis, so she's sticking to sharing whatever is coming to her. She also said that she is trying to get answers to the queries.

When asked what made her turn to social media, she said that she is amplifying the requests, because she was feeling so redundant, and kept wondering, what is it that she can do.

"I'm not getting all that. But, I know that people aren't getting information, and I'm just sharing it. And I know it's not like, 'Maine kuch kiya hai (to help that person), but at least you feel someone got the help they needed. It's overwhelming, but right now, I'm obsessed with this, so I don't feel useless," added the Waqt: The Race Against Time actress.

With respect to work, Shefali will next be seen in Red Chillies Entertainment's dark comedy titled Darlings alongside Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.