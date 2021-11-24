Shefali Shah Says She Turned Down Projects After Playing Akshay Kumar's Mother At The Age Of 28

Shefali Shah has been gaining several laurels with her performances in some of her recent films and web series. Her Netflix crime series Delhi Crime had also won the Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards last year. The actress has also ventured into the hospitality business by opening her themed restaurant Jalsa in Ahmedabad. However, in a recent interview, Shefali got candid about a not-so-pleasant phase in her life wherein she was not getting any challenging roles as an actress. Shefali revealed that she had gone on to reject movies after playing actor Akshay Kumar's mother in the movie Waqt: Race Against Time while she was just 28 years of age.

Talking about the same, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress said, "I played aged very early. I played Akshay Kumar's mother when I was around 28. I got Hasratein when I was 20 and played a 30-35-year-old in it. After a point, I decided if I'm not getting the work that really drives me crazy, I will sit at home. I reached this place that such kind of work won't come every day. And the few films I did raise that bar. I've said no to work even if it meant sitting at home for two years not doing anything."

Shefali Shah To Embark On A New Creative Journey

Talking about Waqt: Race Against Time, Shefali Shah played Amitabh Bachchan's wife and Akshay Kumar's son in the same. The movie also starred Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani and Rajpal Yadav in the lead roles. It was helmed by Shefali's husband Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Shefali Shah Reveals She Rejected Neerja & Kapoor And Sons

Shefali Shah also credited the boom of the OTT sphere for being a game-changer for her career and also establishing age-appropriate roles for female actors. The Ajeeb Daastans actress said, "OTT opened up that horizon with age-appropriate roles, where a heroine didn't have an expiry date. Otherwise, there was an 18-22 window of age. After that, they didn't know what to do with the women. They either became accessories or were just a wall in the background. I've been working since I was 16. But my professional life changed by the time I reached my 40s. In fact, it changed in the last two years after Delhi Crime."

On the work front, Shefali Shah will be seen in the movie Darlings alongside Alia Bhatt. She will also be seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G. The actress then has Delhi Crime Season 2 on the pipeline.