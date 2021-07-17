Shefali Shah Shares The First Poster Of Her Directorial Happy Birthday Mummyji

Shefali Shah is all set for the release of her directorial, Happy Birthday Mummyji, as she shares the first poster of the short film with us. Shefali, an actress who has left us smitten by her performances across platforms, including television, films, theatre and now the OTT platforms, has something beautiful to offer with Happy Birthday Mummyji, a story written and directed by her.

Taking a new direction in her vast and impressive career, today, she along with Sunshine Pictures Pvt. Ltd. are releasing the film's first poster. The short film is presented by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films and will be out soon.

Shefali took to her social media and shared the impressive poster with a heartfelt note saying, "Please shower your blessings on my baby 'Happy Birthday Mummyji' as I take a big leap of faith in a new 'Direction'. Coming to you on 23/7/21 on Large Short Films.

Happy Birthday Mummyji, is a story that talks about the lives of women going through similar situations. The film is shot in Mumbai, helmed by Shefali. An established actress over decades now, Shefali has yet again shown us her acting prowess in her latest outings like Ajeeb Dastaans. She will soon be seen in Darlings alongside Alia Bhatt and Vijay Verma.

The poster of Happy Birthday Mummyji heightens the intrigue as to what does Shefali have in store with her directorial. Speaking about the short, the actress says,"It's a story of a us, of everyone who is recognised by their relationships, family, home... A choice we happily make. But at some point or the other, we all have felt the strong need to let go of all responsibilities. The COVID-led lockdown rubbed into our faces the strong sense of isolation, but what if there was a different take on it."

The story of Happy Birthday Mummyji is an emotional journey of a woman, which every other woman, in fact anyone will relate to.