Shehnaaz Gill Silences Her Trolls For Questioning Her English, Sings Justin Bieber's Track Peaches

Shehnaaz Gill is known for her happy-go-lucky and positive persona that is much adored by her die-hard fans. The actor has been impressing her fans with her stunning dance videos and her new avatar recently. However, like every other celeb, it seems that Shehnaaz also had to face some nasty trolls who had taken a dig at her English and her lip-syncing to western tracks.

Not one to stay silent, Shehnaaz replied to them in the sassiest manner. The actor shared a video on her social media handle wherein she could be asking that who thinks that she does not know English. The 'Veham' singer further says that even though her English has a Punjabi touch, it is still the same. She then asks her fans to listen to her singing Justin Beiber's track 'Peaches'.

Shehnaaz nails the song perfectly. Her expressions further look endearing to witness. The actor could be seen sporting a polka-dotted tee that she has paired up with a bandana. It can be safely said that the video was enough to shut down her trolls. Take a look at the same.

Not only this but recently Shehnaaz's close friend and rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla also praised her English in the cutest way. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist had shared a promotional video in which she was seen promoting a mobile phone. She could be seen speaking in English in the video that did not go unnoticed by Sidharth. He went on to comment on the post stating, "Kya angrezi boli hai Bawa ekdam jhakas." His comment also sent all their 'SidNaaz' fans into a frenzy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will soon be seen in the Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh. The actor will be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in the same. The actor had wrapped up the shooting of the same few weeks back in Canada. Talking about the film, it has been helmed by Amarjit Singh Saron. The film also stars Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal in pivotal roles. It is slated to be released on October 15, 2021. Apart from that Shehnaaz was also seen in the music video 'Fly' alongside Badshah.