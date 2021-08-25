Shehnaz Treasury On Ishq Vishk: I Had A Good Equation With Shahid, Amrita & I Didn't Really Hit It Off

Shenaz Treasury is still remembered for her role of the ultra glamorous Alisha Sahay in Shahid Kapoor-Amrita Rao's college romance Ishq Vishk. The Ken Ghosh directorial marked the Bollywood debut of Shenaz and Shahid. Recently in an interaction with a leading tabloid, Shenaz walked down the memory lane and shared her experience of working on this film.

The VJ-turned-actress revealed that while she became good friends with Shahid, she and Amrita didn't really hit it off. She said that although she is not really in touch with Shahid, she does see him at the gym sometimes.

Shenaz told Indian Express, "I see Shahid sometimes at the gym. He's a really sweet guy. We were good friends at that time. Although now we're not really in touch. He used to tell me that I got to be something more than a VJ. I guess I wasn't that serious about it. I had this regular job at MTV which I really enjoyed and I didn't want to leave that for Bollywood. I had a good equation with Shahid. I had been on camera, he hadn't. He was completely fresh. I guess when we went to Cape Town, that was the first time he was on a plane. It was fun. We really got along. Amrita and I didn't really hit it off. That's the truth."

Shenaz also spoke at length about how she bagged her first film. She revealed that Ken Ghosh spotted her in a nightclub wearing her mom's clothes and offered her Ishq Vishk.

"My first big acting role was Ishq Vishk. I had just taken a break from MTV at that time and was going to New York to study acting. I told them I will return in three months but I stayed for six months, and MTV was really upset with me. I returned sometime after 9/11 and it was chaos in the US. At the airport, I lost my baggage. Basically I had no job, no clothes, nothing. I had a film camera and was really into photography. But everything that I owned, all the pictures were gone," the actress told the tabloid.

She continued, "One day, I was at a nightclub, wearing my mom's clothes, trying to have a good time. I met Ken Ghosh there. He looked at me and said "You're the girl from MTV. Why don't you come tomorrow to audition for a movie?" I never thought about doing Bollywood, but I thought something is better than nothing. I remember Shahid being there. We acted a few scenes together and by the end of the evening, Ken said I was in the movie. And once I was doing the movie, MTV started missing me as well and they invited me back. So I got my job at MTV back as well."

Ishq Vishk was a commercial success at the box office. Speaking about Shenaz, the actress was last seen in Saif Ali Khan starrer Kaalakaandi. She is also into travel vlogging.